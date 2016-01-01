AmericasMart® Atlanta Exclusive Georgia Partner Interior Design Society

ATLANTA, GA – AmericasMart® Atlanta is bringing the Interior Design Society (IDS) back to Atlanta in its new role as exclusive sponsor of the IDS Georgia Chapter.

The Interior Design Society is an independent national organization comprised of more than 2,000 members. IDS is one of the nation’s largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry by championing professional interior design entrepreneurs. Its return to Atlanta under AmericasMart’s sponsorship follows an absence of several years. The collaboration is the first of its kind and is structured to create reciprocal benefits for IDS members and the AmericasMart home and design exhibitor community, according to AmericasMart Home Vice President Jenny Heinzen York.



Heinzen York will help integrate IDS programming and services into AmericasMart’s Market and Open Year Round operations with a primary focus on its January and July international markets and Fall Design Week. For its official debut, IDS will be featured in new AmericasMart LIVE programming, launching at The Atlanta International Gift and Home Furnishings Market® in July.



“Our partnership with IDS extends AmericasMart’s long-standing commitment to residential interior designers with a suite of programs and services affording access to top resources and exclusive opportunities,” notes Heinzen York. “IDS is an organization poised and ready for growth, and we look forward to helping to drive that growth. As we continue to expand our Open Daily business, it’s precisely these sorts of initiatives that will help us deliver even more year-round excitement on our campus.”

For more information, please visit www.AmericasMart.com. Follow @AmericasMartATL or @AtlantaApparel.