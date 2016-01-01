Sarah Jessica Parker Joins as Headliner at Summer Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, GA – Actor, producer and designer Sarah Jessica Parker steps onto the global home furnishings and fashion stage in Atlanta with her exclusive AmericasMart LIVE presentation “Sarah Jessica Parker: Pumps, Purses and Serious Profits—Building a Fashion Empire One Step at Time” on Saturday, July 15. Her LIVE appearance—a centerpiece at The Atlanta International Gift and Home Furnishings Market®—headlines AmericasMart’s new multimedia Market experience featuring a must-see line up of today’s cultural icons, designers, lifestyle experts and more, educating and entertaining buyers from across the country and around the world on the topics they need to know now.



Parker, who came to symbolize single living in New York City in her role as “Sex and the City” protagonist Carrie Bradshaw, slips out of her character’s shoes to take a real-life leap with an eponymous lifestyle brand that speaks to her fashion sense and adoring fans. Parker’s fascinating career—an ever-expanding entity comprised of acting, production and now fashion design—is making a serious imprint in the luxury retail category she helped revive. Parker’s footwear, apparel and accessory collection, SJP, launched in 2014 and has recently expanded with the opening of her first brick-and-mortar store located in the new MGM Resort in National Harbor. In an intimate Q&A, Parker talks about her journey from actor to successful lifestyle brand and creator, shares the toughest lessons she’s learned at retail, and teaches us how to gather the courage to dive headfirst—or step one stiletto at a time—into entrepreneurship.



Her AmericasMart LIVE appearance brings Parker together with celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus and digital media visionary Erik Qualman, who share inspirational insights into their success. The three globally celebrated headliners each command the AmericasMart LIVE stage on consecutive days as featured guest speakers presenting to a live audience in the newly created Building 3 studio theater. From the center stage, closed-circuit television programming broadcasts throughout the vast 7.2 million-square-foot AmericasMart campus with AmericasMart LIVE anchors and correspondents continuously reporting on Market breaking news, product introductions, trends and special celebrity presentations and appearances across the Market’s 42 product centers and throughout its 13 trade show halls.





The Building 3 studio theater is the hub of the AmericasMart LIVE programming with nine seminars and panel discussions taking place in the space throughout the Market. In addition to the Parker, Berkus and Qualman headlining presentations, six talks will take place on the center stage including a range of thought leaders sharing insights into trends, best practices and entrepreneurship.



In between live broadcasts of seminars, Market correspondents Brian Patrick Flynn, Jenny Heinzen York and Patti Carpenter share trend reports live from the show floor complemented by pre-recorded product-focused videos, together showcasing what’s new and next in home, gift and rug merchandise. These trend analysts, product investigators and market observers spotlight all of the inspirational sights, sounds and happenings of Market. Buyers and exhibitors tuning into LIVE also enjoy a deep dive into the seminar topics with recaps, interviews and Q&As with the thought leaders as well as informational updates about where to find product and other Market events.



Market attendees can catch LIVE programming on televisions throughout the campus and on AmericasMart’s social channels.



