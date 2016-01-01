Nourison Donates Product to Design on a Dime Vignettes for Elissa Grayer Interior Design and Francis Interiors

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison donated product to vignettes for Elissa Grayer Interior Design and Francis Interiors at the 13th Annual Design on a Dime benefit in New York City. The benefit presented 60+ unbelievable vignettes from top designers on April 26-29th at the Metropolitan Pavilion.

Elissa Grayer Interior Design included Nourison’s abstract Twilight rug (TWI24) in Blue and Ivory in a pink and navy themed vignette. Francis Interiors “Fifty Shades of Grey” vignette featured the Maxell rug (MAE01) in Ivory Grey, Calvin Klein Home Lunar rug in Storm (LUN1) detailed with a luminescent radiance and velvet-like texture, and kathy ireland Home Studio shag (KI900) in Silver. “As Grey is my favorite color, I wanted to do something monochromatic,” says Francis Toumbakaris of Francis Interiors. Mina Victory Home Accents added to the vignette, with beaded skull & crossbones, basket weave leather and shag pillows and throw blankets in Steel Grey.

For the fourth year in a row, Design on a Dime has raised over 1 million towards the mission to end AIDS and homelessness. Proceeds from Design on a Dime fund Housing Works’ groundbreaking programs and lifesaving services for New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS including housing, healthcare, and a supportive community.

About Design on a Dime

Design on a Dime, founded in 2004 in New York City by Designer James Huniford, challenges interior designers to create unique room vignettes curated with donated merchandise from well-known home décor brands and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at steep discounts to design-savvy attendees to benefit Housing Works’ mission to end AIDS and homelessness. Since it’s inception, the event has raised over $11 million! With three locations nationally, this year Design on a Dime will bring together an estimated 120 interior designers, over 700 top home décor brands, and nearly 6,000 guests.

