On a High at the Spring High Point Market

RUGINSIDER.com EXCLUSIVE by Chris Gigley

Political tumult aside, the economy appears to be moving in the right direction. Spring High Point Market was the latest sign that business is good for rug producers and importers.

Any consensus about a market, positive or negative, is rare, particularly in High Point. Showroom buildings are spread out across the downtown area, diluting traffic and creating misperceptions about how busy or slow the market really is. This time, however, not even torrential rains that drenched two full days could dampen vendors’ outlook:

Steven Loloi, Loloi: “Traffic has been by and large pretty good and retailers are telling us our product is selling, so that’s been encouraging. When you’re working on something for months and months, you never know what the reaction will be like until the show. “

Giovanni Marra, director of marketing and digital strategy, Nourison: “The market has been very good. Saturday was a little up and down, but I think a lot of people were waiting to come into this building for the rainy days. Sunday and Monday were really busy. If you’re lucky enough to be in the IHFC, the rain is a benefit. People will come in and work this entire building instead of going back and forth outside in the rain.”

Greg Jordt, executive vice president, sales and marketing, HRI: "Traffic has been in bursts. Overall, it's been great, but we'll be really slammed and then have these slow periods in between. I think people are really responding to our new showroom because it has let us show more rugs."

Cyrus Yaraghi, Safavieh (above): “Actually, Sunday was very busy and Monday started slow but became very busy. Most of the appointments are here. This year I see there are more customers I haven’t seen in four or five years. Now they’re back in the market for rugs. There is a different, positive energy here.”

Joe Barkley, Amer Rugs (above right): “Historically, people at High Point Markets don’t want to set firm appointments. At this Market, everyone set firm appointments. We knew as early as 2 or 3 weeks ago this would be a pretty strong market. We saw big hitters Thursday. Friday we had a full day. Saturday afternoon if you tried to see us, forget it. Sunday we were busy all day. Traffic on Monday was steady. Starting last October we saw a shift back to buyers needing to find product for their stores, and we had one of our best January markets ever.”

Vee Curfman, sales manager, KAS Rugs: “The market has been great. It started a little spotty, but that was the day everyone was getting in. People who set up their appointments came in. We had a really good turnout and liked what they saw.”

Jeff Vaughn, vice president of national accounts, Rizzy Home: “We have just been off the wall, slammed since Thursday, with lots of people who we thought were going to come in. We have more than 200 new introductions, so it’s been crazy.”

Eddie Simantob, Art Resources: “We’ve had a lot of inquiries and interest in different things. I’m happy with it. You have to pay your dues here. You need to be here for at least 5 to 6 years for it to start producing for you. It’s another way to advertise.”

David Lew, Bokara Rugs (above far right): “You have designers with very specific jobs who are here. It’s a very large market, and they’re not going to commit to anything until we get back. Until the client gives them the green light, designers are not going to make the commitment. We’ll see. So far, we’ve seen a lot of the designer trade. We have a couple of people who are interior designers who want to open a rug department, and we can help them out with that.”

Rachel Fasciani, director of marketing, Momeni (above): “We really have had great traffic at this market. I would say the rain helped us. It kept people inside the building. We also benefited from having non-rug merchants move onto our floor, so saw different kinds of customers. We’re very happy with this market.”

For more information on the High Point Market visit: www.highpointmarket.org.