Safavieh Home Furnishings Announces Return to Manhasset’s Miracle Mile

Safavieh Home Furnishings announces the grand opening of their newest retail location, a 12,500 sq. foot showroom, set to open May 15, 2017 on the Miracle Mile in Manhasset, Long Island. The expansion to this celebrated N. Y. shopping hub is something of a homecoming for Safavieh, having moved from Manhasset to their store in Glen Cove, N.Y. more than 25 years ago. “We are very happy to be coming back to Manhasset,” said Michael Yaraghi, President of Safavieh Home Furnishings. “After 25 years, we are back on 25 to launch a sensational new store and a fresh new vibe for interior home design,” added Yaraghi in referencing their new location on Rt. 25A (1649 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, N.Y. 11030).

Visitors to Safavieh’ s new Manhasset store will immediately notice the new look and feel noted by Yaraghi. From the two-story glass staircase and cool grey color scheme to newest trends in transitional furniture and accessories, Safavieh Manhasset will be a showcase for fashion-smart home decor. “For years we’ve been asked by customers in and around the Manhasset area to come back to the Miracle Mile. Now we are coming back and using the opportunity to feature clean-lined, transitional rugs and furniture designed especially for today’s exciting decor preferences,” said Yaraghi.



Safavieh Manhasset will carry the company’s world renowned area rugs, couture furniture, lighting and accessories as well as select collections from Christopher Guy, Baker, Hickory Chair, Vanguard, Chaddock, Lee, Councill, Selva, Century, Lorts and more. Safavieh will also indulge Gold Coast home decorators with their new Phantom Collection, a superb line of Art Deco inspired furniture by designer Lorenzo Bellini. And, for the home interior decorator who can use some expert advice, Safavieh Manhasset will offer free interior design services from the expert designers who will staff their new satellite design center.



Safavieh Home Furnishings Manhasset location will be open Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



For more information on Safavieh’ s new Manhasset store call 516-627-4444 or visit the company’s website at www.Safaviehhome.com.