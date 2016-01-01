Couristan Appoints Jeff Forwood as National Sales Manager for its Residential Division

FORT LEE, NJ – Couristan, Inc. a leading importer/manufacturer of fine, quality area rugs, residential broadloom and custom carpeting for the contract and hospitality industries is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeff Forwood to the position of National Sales Manager for its Residential Division. In addition, Forwood will be responsible for the further development and expansion of the company’s custom rug and residential Axminster Express® programs.

“In order to aggressively grow our broadloom business within our three residential brands and our custom rug business as well as the specialty store rug segment, the company needed the right experience and personality to guide and spearhead our strategic sales initiatives. As a company, we feel Jeff’s experience within the industry makes him a great addition to join the other key industry leaders we most recently added to the Couristan team,” said George G. Couri, Chairman, “with his expertise across both broadloom and rug categories he will be a great sales driver and lend tremendous support for the Couristan National Sales Force.”

Jeff most recently was a regional sales manager at Nourison heading up sales for the Northeast Region for broadloom and area rugs since 2009. He began his flooring career with Karastan in 2003 where he spent 4 years and also gained national exposure as vice president of sales and national accounts for Obeetee in 2007. Jeff said, “when I heard of the aggressive changes and the team Couristan were assembling I was intrigued and very interested in hearing the growth strategy and plan for the future. After understanding the company’s direction and investment plan, it was a simple decision to join the team.”

For more information, visit www.couristan.com.