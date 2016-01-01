Surya President Satya Tiwari Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2017

CARTERSVILLE, GA — Satya Tiwari, president of Surya, has been selected as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the Southeast. The award honors outstanding business leaders who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Under Tiwari’s leadership, Surya has grown organically from $2.7 million in sales in 2004 to $116 million in 2016. Since 2010, he has incrementally added new product categories each year, branching from rugs to pillows, throws, bedding, wall decor, accent furniture and decorative accents. Last year, the company moved into its one-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art corporate headquarters and distribution center, which currently houses more than 500 employees and stocks over 60,000 products. A testament to this growth, Surya has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest growing privately held companies for six years in a row.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and to be considered in the ranks of the Southeast’s most visionary business leaders,” said Tiwari. “The Surya team’s passion and commitment to our customers has been a driving factor for all the decisions that have contributed to Surya’s growth and success, and I attribute this achievement to them.”

Chosen by a panel of independent judges, regional award winners will be announced at a special gala on June 8 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. The overall winners will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2017. To learn more about Surya, visit www.surya.com. For further information on the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, go to www.ey.com/eoy.