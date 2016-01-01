Creative Matters Names New Partners



Creative Matters Partners (left to right) vice president Ali McMurter,

president Carol Sebert and vice president Ana Cunningham.

Photographer: Andrea Gibson.

The Toronto based custom floor and wallcoverings firm Creative Matters Incorporated (CMI) has announced the appointment of Ana Cunningham and Ali McMurter to partners and vice presidents, joining Carol Sebert, president, to provide strong, capable, innovative leadership as the firm readies itself for its third decade in business. Well known within the rug and carpet industry for their signature handwoven Nepali made carpets, the firm is also well respected and has a strong presence in the hospitality market, counting amongst its clients international luxury retailers Gucci and Holt Renfrew as well as New York’s Soho Grand and Miami’s Faena hotels, amongst others.

"Since joining Creative Matters more than a decade ago, Ana and Ali have consistently demonstrated a dedication to the hallmarks of our firm: design excellence, superior client service and fair trade," said Sebert. "As I looked to the future and our firm’s expansion into new markets, it made complete sense not only to acknowledge their contributions but also to assure that their innovative thinking, focus and energy would continue to propel our company forward for years to come."

Cunningham, who previously held the position of creative director, has been with Creative Matters for 18 years. In addition to being a graduate of the Textile Studio at Sheridan College, she brings a love of international textiles and travel to Creative Matters and thrives on collaborating with clients and colleagues to create beautiful works. Her design successes have included “Best liked by DOMOTEX Visitors” Carpet Design Award for Rory Platinum and “Finalist” for Nova Platinum in Hannover, Germany in 2009. Both designs are part of the Creative Matters Aerial Collection.

Ali McMurter, previously a senior designer with Creative Matters, joined the firm in 2006 and has since developed countless design solutions for prominent interiors professionals in both the residential and hospitality fields. Recent high-profile projects include Bergdorf Goodman and the W Hotel, Hoboken. She is a graduate of Fine Art and Geography from the University of Guelph.

Established in 1988 in Toronto, Creative Matters designs and creates custom fair trade floor and wallcoverings. With rugs and carpets in more than forty countries, the firm’s international clientele range from such luxury retailers as Gucci, Tom Ford and Louis Vuitton to hotels, corporate offices, private homes, and diplomatic residences and embassies worldwide. Creative Matters proudly supports STEP, an international organization committed to fighting abusive child labour, improving the working and living conditions of carpet weavers and promoting environmentally friendly production methods. www.creativemattersinc.com

