Jan Kath Opens Design Studio in Toronto

Interior view of the recently opened Jan Kath Rug Design Studio in Toronto.

Image courtesy of Finlay and Kath.

The eponymous German carpet house Jan Kath has opened its latest outpost, partnering with rug fanatics Yvan Semenowycz and Robyn Waffle to bring the firm’s carpets, technical knowhow, and trend defining styling to clients in Toronto, Canada. Semenowycz and Waffle are a dynamic duo with a passion for pop culture ‘rugs as art’ that both possess strong backgrounds in rug design having worked in the Toronto market for the past decade. Finlay and Kath, the Vancouver based partnership between Jan Kath and Jenni Finlay which both operates the Vancouver Jan Kath showroom and oversees distribution in Canada, had been looking to move into Canada’s largest market for over a year but had yet to find the right team.

"It really was love at first sight," says Jenni Finlay describing the meeting with Semenowycz and Waffle that started the conversation eventually leading to the studio opening. "We were exhibiting off sight during the Interior Design Show (IDS) in January [2018] and had done a carpet installation at the Gladstone Hotel for ‘Come Up to My Room'," states Waffle. "Jenni saw our work, and then more of our portfolio, and we just hit it off."

Jan Kath Toronto is different than many of the firm’s other locations in that it is a smaller scale studio tailored to the design market of Toronto. Housing an extensive selection of samples as well as an expositional collection of full sized carpets, the studio serves both as showroom and as home base for Semenowycz and Waffle as they call on clients throughout the greater Toronto area.

‘We are pleased to be introducing the quality and style of Jan Kath to Toronto’ says Semenowycz, ‘Robyn and I both have loved Jan Kath from afar, and now we have the pleasure of introducing these carpets, ones that not only complete a space but are also artwork on their own.’ The Jan Kath Rug Design Studio opened at 1655 Dupont Street in Toronto in late May 2017. www.jan-kath.de.

