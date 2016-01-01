KAS Rugs set to Partner and Launch the Libby Langdon Rug Collection

NEW YORK, NY – KAS is excited to announce interior designer, author and television personality, Libby Langdon, is designing a new assortment of rugs and pillows for them in her latest licensed partnership. KAS, a leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-made rugs, pillows and poufs and Langdon, known for her “easy, elegant, everyday style”, are focused on offering stylish rugs with exceptional quality and value.

Langdon shares, “It’s exciting to partner with a company that’s not currently selling the design direction I’m bringing, what makes it valuable is when you introduce new looks that open sales to a new audience and give their existing buyers another style to choose from!” Her KAS assortment of rugs will feature indoor and outdoor collections with multiple patterns and colorways and a collection of artisan throw pillows.

KAS will be offering their dealers the Libby Langdon Rug Collection for distribution across the U.S., Canada and beyond. The new Libby Collections are slated to launch at High Point Market in October 2017.

Santhi Yarlagadda of KAS said, “We knew if we wanted to get into another design partnership we wanted to work with a high energy, successful, hands-on experienced designer, and we believe we found that in Libby. When we met Libby, I knew we were onto something good; her style direction, ideas, and energy are infectious. We are eager to put her creative insights and designs into production as she will help broaden our assortment and dealer base.”

Langdon draws ideas for her designs from conversations with people across the country. She says “My design inspiration process begins with the one-on-one time I spend working with clients and consumers, listening to what they like and don’t like. That invaluable insight informs my product design, and I’d be crazy not to use it.”

KAS Rugs has permanent showrooms in Atlanta, High Point, Las Vegas, and New York City. KAS now services customers worldwide in every category of floor coverings and all channels of distribution. For more information, visit www.kasrugs.com.

Editor’s Note: Libby Langdon is available for interviews, please contact This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 212.501.0785 or. For more information about Libby, visit www.libbylangdon.com.