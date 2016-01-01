Karastan's Kismet Collection Taps the Performance Qualities of both Wool and Smartstrand Silk

Karastan combines soft New Zealand wool and durable SmartStrand Silk

to create Kismet Collection’s Oracle Seaglass, a stunning design of allure and fashion.

DALTON, GA — The Kismet Collection by Karastan brings together in one beautiful construction Karastan’s historical love of producing quality wool rugs with one of the most innovative fibers to come along in decades: SmartStrand Silk.

“Kismet is defined as something significant happening that comes about by fate,” said Tracy Pruitt, vice president of design, Karastan. “So perhaps it is fate, or kismet, that Karastan, which has been revolutionizing the rug and carpet industry since the 1920s, would think to combine wool and SmartStrand Silk in one incredible collection. Together they achieve a remarkable product that optimizes the quality of each: the sophisticated matte finish of New Zealand wool is contrasted with the silky sheen of SmartStrand creating a riot of textures, hand-feel and surface variation.”

Patterns in the Kismet Collection are also based on the old and the new. Archival patterns, reinvented in new and colorful ways, share the stage with styles that are completely abstract and textural. All of the rugs are realized in a range of neutrals, grays and cream with accents of steel blue, pale wheat and aqua.

With the inherent durability, sustainability and performance attributes of both wool and SmartStrand, Kismet rugs are soft, long-lasting and contribute to a healthier home and planet. With a low-profile pile height reminiscent of timeworn antique Persian rugs, they are finished using the same wash techniques that Karastan has been using for years, a process that lends the rugs a beautiful drape and soft hand.

Visit Karastan at these upcoming summer markets: Atlanta Rug Market (AmericasMart 3-A-1) & Las Vegas Market (World Market Center C-896). For more information, visit www.karastan.com.