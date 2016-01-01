Nourison Follows Pantone 2017 Color of the Year Greenery Trends

Nourison's Barclay Butera Maze (MAZ01 Moss), is a reversible, two-tone geometric pattern

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison presents area rugs and Mina Victory pillows that are right on trend with Pantone Color of the Year 2017, Greenery.

Nourison area rugs that fit into the refreshing and revitalizing Greenery theme: Barclay Butera Maze (MAZ01 Moss), a reversible, two-tone geometric pattern; Timeless (TML10 Seaglass), which takes its inspiration from a 17th century “Dragon Carpet” from the Islamic empire; and Zen (ZEN01 Wasabi), a luxuriously soft, plush shag. The new Mina Victory Home Accents Royal Palm Collection pillows feature lush greens patterns and tropical foliage and pineapples.

Mina Victory Home Accents Royal Palm Collection pillow features

pineapple motifs in 'greenery' shades

Pantone refers to Greenery as “nature’s neutrals,” making it a natural choice for designers and home decorators to “go green” during the spring and summer months. Greenery shades can be paired with neutrals, brights, deeper shades, pastels, and metallics. The trend toward this zesty yellow-green shade can be seen across fashion, beauty, and home decor.

