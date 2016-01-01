Kalaty Expands Collections for Summer Markets

At the 2017 summer markets in Atlanta and Las Vegas, Kalaty Rug Corporation will introduce four new high-end hand-knotted area rug collections as well as add new designs to existing collections. Kalaty will also launch a new collection of bespoke hand-knotted decorative pillows based on motifs from some of the company’s most popular high-end hand-knotted rugs. The new bespoke pillow collection is the second series of accent pillows the company has produced, the first being flatweave Soumak pillows first introduced in 2015.

VS-607 from Kalaty’s new Versa Collection

In recent years, not only has Kalaty adopted a more modern approach to product design but also the company has implemented a new corporate brand image evident in its newly remodeled website and in the clean graphics direction of its new 440-page comprehensive Kalaty catalog, which was mailed to dealers in the late winter 2017.

“The rise in demand at the high-end for fresh, more updated contemporary and transitional rug styles has helped drive our new brand image as well as the number of modern and transitional rugs we have introduced over the past couple of years,” says company spokesman Kamran Kalaty. “And, we don’t anticipate a slowing in that direction.”

Kalaty’s dynamic 2017 summer introductions include heirloom-quality rugs in a variety of constructions textures and patterns ranging from modern takes on traditional motifs to borderless transitional styles to energetic abstract contemporary designs featuring hand-carving and/or unique textural effects.

“We have received a great deal of positive feedback for the direction we’re taking with our products, and we feel this summer will be a positive one for us. It’s always important to interact with the dealers and designers who attend these markets, because it’s their responses to our products that helps to guide us with regard to color trends and future product direction,” Kalaty adds.

An example pillow from Kalaty’s Bespoke Hand-Knotted Pillow Collection.

In addition to over twenty new carpet introductions in the firm’s existing collections, Kalaty will introduce several new collections at this summer’s Atlanta and Las Vegas markets including both the energetic and textural Versa Collection, whose modern modern borderless patterns are hand knotted using a combination of premium hand-spun wool and Silkette™ (Kalaty’s trademarked term for bamboo sourced viscose) in a pile-and-loop weave, and the fashion-forward bespoke accent pillows from their Bespoke Hand-Knotted Pillow collection, which replicate many of the popular colors, motifs and patterns found in the firm’s finest hand-knotted traditional, transitional, tribal and modern rug collections.

The Kalaty family Oriental rug business originated in the early 1900s in Iran under Mirza Kalaty’s grandfather, and in 1979, Mirza Kalaty established the company in the USA. Mirza Kalaty and his five sons – Ramin, Mike, Farshad, Ariel and Kamran – run the company, which continues to progress through new designs, innovative coloring and finishing, as well as through its commitment to provide customers with heirloom-quality handcrafted area rugs and unparalleled service. Kalaty currently operates showrooms in New York, Atlanta and Las Vegas. For more information, visit kalaty.com.