Nourison Appoints Mark Labadie and Susan Cormier as Account Executives

Nourison's new Account Executives, Mark Labadie (left) and Susan Cormier

SADDLE BROOK, NJ – Nourison is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Labadie and Susan Cormier as Account Executives. In his new role Labadie manages and develops business in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and North Texas, while Cormier’s territory extends from Sarasota through the panhandle including the gulf coast of AIabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Labadie reports to William Barlage, Midwest Regional Sales Manager, and Cormier reports to James McNally, Southeast Regional Sales Manager.

Labadie has a strong background in retail, merchandising, and management. He has worked as an Account Representative for Sherwin-Williams, servicing Home Depot in an eight state territory with 200 stores, and was also a 2015 Presidents Club Award Winner for sales and service. “I am looking forward to providing service and learning all that I can about the needs of my customers,” said Labadie.

Cormier has more than 10 years of experience in floorcovering, ranging from builder sales to retail sales as a manufacturers representative. She previously worked for Invista (Stainmaster) as an Account Manager in Atlanta, Georgia. “I am originally from Florida and excited to be back in this beautiful market. I am looking forward to learning another side of the industry. Nourison’s products are amazing. They are truly works of art!” said Cormier.

For further details, visit www.nourison.com.