Nourison to Preview Hand Knotted Rugs, Linear Patterns and Bohemian-Inspired Home Accents for Summer Atlanta and Las Vegas Markets

Nourison's Aldora Collection introduces two new designs,

including an oversized Damask design in Royal shown above

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Don't miss Nourison's newest intros this summer at Atlanta and Las Vegas markets, including new hand knotted area rugs from Aldora and Ellora Collections. Nourison is expanding its selection of hand knotted area rugs to keep up with growing demand following its successful launch of two other hand knotted collections, Elan and Ocean, earlier this year.



The Aldora Collection introduces two new designs, an antique-inspired pattern in Opal and an oversized Damask design in Royal, both with fringe detailing. Ellora features soft washes of color in modern neutrals.

Design featured from Nourison's new Ellora Collection



The new shag collection, Moroccan Shag Collection, design shown below, is also being launched and includes woven linear patterns with twisted fringe and a soft shag pile creating a cozy, soft texture.





Mina Victory introductions include bohemian-inspired home accents, as well as tribal print pillows and handbags.

Mina Victory will focus on bohemian-inspired home accents including velvety pillows with tassels and mirror detailing, as well as tribal print pillows and handbags for a free-spirited feel. Mina Victory Couture (pictured below) will introduce bee, butterfly and beetle pillows with hand-wire embroidery.





For more information, visit www.nourison.com.