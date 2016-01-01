Loloi's Newest Campaign Promotes Javari Rug Collection

Javari Berry Sunrise design

DALLAS, TX — For years, the neutral tones of blue, grey, and ivory have dominated in the rug industry. Loloi is looking to change that with its Javari Rug Collection, a product of ruthless editing with each design balancing up to 25 colors.

To promote Javari, Loloi launched a “Commit to Color” campaign on June 26, creating a microsite that will feature input from some of the biggest bloggers in home décor, encouraging customers to look past more traditional hues in favor of collections that truly make a statement.

“Since introducing Javari at the winter and spring markets, we have been thrilled with the response and enthusiasm the collection has received,” said Cyrus Loloi, Principal of Loloi. “Given the vibrancy and extensive, deep color palette of the collection, this is an opportunity to embrace color again in a big way.”

As part of the campaign, four major digital influencers were selected to partner with Loloi, and be a part of the “Commit to Color” movement. With an opportunity to live with a Javari design of their choosing, each influencer will showcase how they choose to style Javari, and what makes the collection truly unique for them.

The following influencers will be featured on the microsite, as part of the campaign:

Will Taylor – Bright Bazaar

Jenny Komenda – Little Green Notebook/Adventures in Design

Anthony D’Argenzio – Zio and Sons

Jordana Claudia – Social Media Influencer

Jenny Komenda, editor of Little Green Notebook/Adventures in Design blog, selected Javari in Berry Sunrise for her home (pictured in detail) above. According to Komenda, "The Berry Sunrise rug is like a chameleon—you can pull almost any color from this beautiful rug! It is the perfect rug for neutral decor lovers looking to add a little subtle, easy-to-live-with color into their homes.”

And Anthony D’Argenzio, the Creative Director of Zio and Sons said, “It’s so refreshing to see a collection like Javari by Loloi. We love the unique use of color, playful patterns, and captivating texture.”

To view the microsite, visit https://javari.loloirugs.com.