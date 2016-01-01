RUG INSIDER Appoints New Editor

Michael Christie - 'The Ruggist' - the newly appointed Editor of RUG INSIDER

shown reporting for the publication during Domotex 2017.

Peter Woodaman, Publisher of the twenty-one year old print magazine and online news source RUG INSIDER, is pleased to announce the appointment of the publication’s new Editor, Mr. Michael A.C. Christie. Widely known throughout the rug industry as ‘The Ruggist’, Christie has been an online contributor to RUG INSIDER for the past two years, and since the Spring 2017 print issue has worked discreetly behind the scenes learning the intricacies of print. The Fall 2017 Issue of RUG INSIDER—due out in advance of the season’s most important events, The Rug Show NYC and the fall High Point Market—will be Christie’s first in full capacity as Editor.

"Michael is an industry veteran with a passionate love of rugs and design," begins Peter Woodaman, Publisher of RUG INSIDER. "We’ve worked with Michael as an occasional contributor for the past two years and when the opportunity to hire him as Editor presented itself, I did not hesitate to offer the position. This appointment brings a fresh new perspective to our publication—both in print and online—as we embark on our own ‘coming of age’ remake."

Working in collaboration with the existing RUG INSIDER staff, Christie will oversee a major remake of the venerable publication. Featuring a beautiful updated layout and aesthetic, exciting new content tailored toward an expanded readership of buyers of all kinds, and a more comprehensive and integrated approach to social media and online distribution, the ‘new’ RUG INSIDER will also include an expanding roster of editorial contributors under Christie’s leadership.

"Those who know me best understand I relish in dialog, learning, debate, and conversation. Adding to our editorial and reporting staff—bringing in fresh perspectives—is just one way RUG INSIDER is going to grow," begins Christie. "Peter [Woodaman] offered the position and I all but said yes immediately. I’m beyond excited to be working on this new direction for RUG INSIDER, one still firmly rooted in our past I should say, but also one that looks toward the future, embracing the ever-changing rug market. To be able to this with RUG INSIDER's long term editorial and advertising partners—many of whom I don’t yet know—is very invigorating for me. I look forward to guiding RUG INSIDER as we put into practice my belief that great rug design exists at a variety of price points."

Mr. Christie is a noted rug and carpet industry commentator who has built his reputation upon an extensive background in retail and trade sales, wholesale, as well as the manufacturing of rugs and carpets. His extensive writing credentials include nine years of publishing his blog (theruggist.com), as well as editorial contributions to industry publications HALI and COVER, in addition to numerous citations and quotations in various other industry press. His affinity for Tibetan weave carpets is no secret and forms the basis for his signature presentation ‘For the Love of Carpets’ which debuts alongside a presentation from Tamarian Carpets at Paige Albright Orientals of Birmingham, Alabama in August 2017.

Since 1996 RUG INSIDER Magazine has presented insightful and informative news and editorial regarding rugs and carpets for the design professional. Now online and in print, RUG INSIDER is a trusted source ofquality, straightforward, informative ‘insider’ information pertinent to showroom owners, salespeople, designers, and occasionally end clients which makes rug and carpet buying less a mystery, and more an informed process.

For more information regarding RUG INSIDER, to arrange an interview with Peter Woodaman, Publisher, or Michael Christie, Editor, or to discuss future article ideas please contact: Peter Woodaman: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , or Michael Christie, ‘The Ruggist’: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .