Capel Introduces New Leather, Loop Pile Designs for Summer Markets

New collection designs shown left to right: Laramie Cubes in Natural,

Avanti Kelim in Multi and Peyton in Natural

TROY, NC — Look for three fashion-forward collections to debut from Capel Rugs at this summer’s Atlanta and Las Vegas home furnishings markets to provide retailers with a range of new sharply priced designs.

Introductions include Laramie, a contemporary-casual collection of leather patchwork rugs; Avanti, an innovative transitional offering with tribal influences; and Peyton, a nature-inspired hand tufted design. In addition, Capel Rugs will be featuring an assortment of designs introduced at the April High Point Market that are new to many Atlanta and Las Vegas buyers.

“Our key themes for this round of markets are texture and value,” said Cameron Capel, vice president of national accounts. “Peyton and Avanti are wonderful new loop-pile designs in a range of on-trend colors, and Laramie — our new leather collection — features a unique surface treatment that gives it a vintage, slightly ‘scratched’ look. All three designs offer a very strong value, which makes them even more attractive.”

In addition, Capel Rugs will be spotlighting three popular new models recently added to the best-selling WILLIAMSBURG At Home® line of “Trend Meets Tradition” designs. They include a new flat woven design called Palace Fret, and two new hand knots — Isobel and Thompson Ikat. All three designs feature jute.



“These jute rugs are surprisingly soft, which adds another dimension to their appeal,” Capel said. “Palace Fret and Isobel did particularly well at the April market, and we expect to gain even more retail placements for our new WILLIAMSBURG jute program at the summer markets.”



At the Atlanta International Area Rug Market being held July 12 to 16, Capel Rugs will be exhibiting in its permanent year-round location at AmericasMart Building 1, space 3-D-1. At the Las Vegas Market taking place July 30 to August 3, Capel Rugs will exhibit in its permanent year-round showroom at World Market Center’s Building A, Space A-133.

For more information, visit www.capelrugs.com.