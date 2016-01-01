Couristan Appoints Giordano as Creative Director

FORT LEE, NJ — Couristan, Inc. has appointed 20-year industry veteran, Marlys Giordano to the position of Creative Director for the company’s area rug division. Formerly the Senior Trend Specialist-Global Trend and Design for Lifetime Brands, Inc., Giordano will report to Mark Ferullo, Vice President of the Area Rug Division.

In her new position, Giordano will be responsible for spearheading Couristan’s product development and sourcing efforts. Giordano’s focus will be centered on research and analysis of fashion, color and design trends in the textile and home space and development of fashion-forward product focused on the company’s key segments. Additionally, she will work with Couristan’s marketing team with concentrations on developing strategies in the form of promotional sales planning, social media and merchandising opportunities to support the company’s national accounts base.

“Marlys is a widely respected professional in both home décor and floor covering. Her vast experience at the retail level and wholesale level in home fashions and design will prove to be an asset to our product development team at Couristan. That experience on both sides of the fence will only strengthen the Couristan product line as we look to expand and continue to develop the most innovative products across all price points for both the consumer and designer markets,” said Mike Riley, President of Couristan.

“I am excited to be a part of such a great team at one of the top area rug companies in the industry. This position will allow me the opportunity to tap into my various iterations and develop fresh product that will take Couristan into the future,” said Giordano.

Prior to her 8 years as Director of Marketing and Product Development at Momeni, Giordano started her career as a buyer for Bloomingdales as well as The Company Store and has also served as a Director of Product Development for Ross Store, Inc.

For more information, visit www.couristan.com.