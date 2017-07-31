Surya Launches Instagram Contest for Summer Atlanta Market

CARTERSVILLE, GA — To highlight the connectedness of trends across the apparel and home furnishings industries, Surya is holding a special Instagram contest called #TrendingWithSurya. Participants are required to post a photo to Instagram of a Surya product that coordinates with an outfit they are wearing. The contest comes in time for the upcoming International Gift & Home Furnishings Market in Atlanta at AmericasMart, July 11-18, 2017, and provides Surya showroom visitors the opportunity to enter the contest.

“Our product development team is always monitoring current trends and anticipating future ones,” said Satya Tiwari, president of Surya. “It is important for our products to reflect both timeless designs as well as the most cutting-edge looks, and the #TrendingWithSurya contest is a perfect way to show that we are accomplishing just that.”

To enter the contest, participants must do the following between July 10 and July 31, 2017

Post a photo on Instagram showing their outfit with the coordinating Surya product(s).

Tag the @suryasocial Instagram account in the post.

Mention the product name(s) and the #TrendingWithSurya hashtag in the post’s caption.

Two winners will be selected by an in-house panel of judges based on the similarity of the participant’s outfit to the Surya product and overall creativity. Winners will be announced on or around August 7th on Surya’s Facebook pages. The first place winner will receive a 5' x 8' Surya rug of their choice and the runner-up will receive a pair of Surya pillows of their choice. Some restrictions apply to the prize selection.

There is no limit on the number of entries per Instagram account. Instagram users agree to allow Surya to use their photo(s) as it pertains to the #TrendingWithSurya contest. The contest begins on Monday, July 10 at 12 a.m. ET and closes on Monday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To learn more, visit www.surya.com.