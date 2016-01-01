Feizy's Stylish New Collections Debut at Summer Las Vegas Market

Dallas-based manufacturer to introduce new rug designs July 30 – August 3 and host CEU event

Designs featured from Feizy's new Branson (left) and Enzo Collections

DALLAS, TX — Feizy is once again a Las Vegas Market favorite design destination, debuting an exciting lineup of new rug collections, hosting a design education event and offering Smart Rewards and designer programs. The Feizy showroom sizzles this summer while keeping things smart, simple and stylish.

"Our new collections being shown at Las Vegas Market expand our current product styles and offerings while maintaining the impeccable handcrafted construction and quality Feizy is known for," said Cameron Feizy, Principal.

Feizy is adding to its deep inventory of museum-quality, fine rugs with beautiful new additions to its Fine and Lifestyles collections and exclusive one-of-a-kind rugs.

The featured collections include:

Branson — Define a chic and sophisticated space with the elegant artistry of the Feizy Branson Collection. Inspired by the opulent patterns found in damask, Branson designs feature botanical motifs and intricate baroque embellishments on neutral palettes. Expertly hand-tufted with a wool pile, these timeless rugs are guaranteed to be an exquisite focal point in any room.

Enzo — The beauty of nature-inspired designs comes to life with the Feizy Enzo collection. Using an all-natural wool fiber, each rug is hand-tufted to create accentuated organic patterns with a three-dimensional effect. The subtle palettes and chic artistry of the Enzo collection infuses contemporary flair to any space making it an ideal complement to a composed aesthetic.

Leon — Create a sophisticated setting of casual comfort with the Feizy Leon Collection (design 734-0116F-AQUWHT shown above). Tribal-inspired patterns in chic colors infuse a modernized native appeal with each adaptable, inviting design. Flat-woven in wool, these rugs are crafted to withstand high traffic without sacrificing style.

Lilliana — Featuring an array of designs, the Feizy Lilliana Collection channels a composed, natural vibe ready to style any space. Expertly handwoven in jute with a cotton backing for body, each rug is versatile with its flattering earth tones. From vintage folk art to classic Moroccan tile motifs, the inspired patterns are sure to create a serene oasis of casual comfort.

Mattison — Designed with vibrant palettes, the beautifully textured flat weaves of the Feizy Mattison Collection (design 748-3824F-FUS000 shown above) are a delightful enhancement to any casual, contemporary space. Polyester fibers are space-dyed in rich jewel tones to tell a kaleidoscopic story with subtle color variations. Durably crafted for indoor or outdoor use, these rugs are perfect for your active lifestyle without sacrificing any charm.

Turvey — Just like a cultural artifact, the tribal-inspired designs of the Feizy Turvey Collection capture the eye and captivate attention. The elaborate patterns expressed in versatile earth tones and thoughtful accents of rich color contribute to its native charm. Hand-tufted in a durable wool pile, these eco-friendly designs are ideal enhancements for any space.

Zaria — Whether you’re looking for a subtle enhancement or standout style, the versatile Feizy Zaria Collection has designs to please. Handmade with 100% space-dyed viscose, each rug holds an inquisitive quality enhanced by an illustrious and captivating sheen. These plush designs are perfectly suited for any contemporary or transitional space.

New designs are also being added to Feizy’s existing Arazad collection.

Collections that were introduced at High Point Market that will be on display in Las Vegas include: Amherst, Bermuda, Burke, Fairview, Fannin, Hammond, Reagan, Saphir Mira, Waldor and Limited Edition Collections – Adira, Doshi and Lor.

DESIGNER INCENTIVES

As artisans supporting artists, Feizy is committed to helping designers grow their business. Compelling incentives at Las Vegas Summer Market allow designers to leverage valuable rewards, exclusive pricing and more.

All rugs stock and ship in September.

Designers can earn instant rewards with the Feizy’s SmartRewards for Designers incentive program. Receive $25 SmartRewards for every Fine, Custom or OAK product sold or $5 SmartRewards for every Lifestyles product sold.

MARKET EVENTS

In addition to daily breakfast, lunch and 4 to 6 p.m. happy hour at the Feizy bar, Feizy will be hosting the following Interior Design Education CEU Event in Suite C-180:

The 411 on Rugs: What You Need to Know About Rugs for Any Space

Monday, July 31: 3 - 4 PM, followed by happy hour

Feizy’s very own Courtney Engberg-Hulse, National Sales Director – Custom & Contract, will share her knowledge of fine rugs with the goal of helping designers grow their business and enhance their client experience with a greater understanding of fine rugs. Attendees will explore all the dynamics of rug making including its history, evolution, fibers, construction and design styles.

RSVP for the CEU event