ICON HONORS 2017 Celebrates Global Innovation in the Home and Gift Industry’s Most Celebrated Recognition

ATLANTA, GA – The eighth-annual ICON HONORS celebrated global innovation as top achievers and superior achievements were recognized on the most anticipated and important night in the home and gift industry.

Staged at Atlanta’s world-renowned Fox Theatre on July 13, ICON HONORS guests enjoyed an evening of cocktails, an elaborate buffet, the Honors presentation and a special musical performance by the Indigo Girls. Honors were conferred upon those in the industry doing truly extraordinary things in pursuit of their dreams—those who achieve success through ingenuity, integrity, creativity, energy and hard work.

Retailers, manufacturers, sales agencies and service providers all were eligible to pursue ICON HONORS recognition in a broad field of 16 distinct categories of competition. Honorees were selected through extensive adjudication by highly qualified experts drawn from the world of design, manufacturing and product development.

ICON HONORS 2017 Honorees:

The 2017 Innovation Honors

Product Innovations

Spicher and Company



The 2017 Branding Honors

Branding/Identity

Bloomingville



The 2017 Branding Honors

Branding/Identity

Wolf Gourmet



The 2017 Branding Honors

Branding/Identity

Her Majesty's English Tea Room



ICON HONORS 2017

The AmericasMart Medal of Excellence Honor

Kurt S. Adler, Inc.

Clifford, Howard and Karen Adler



ICON HONORS 2017

The Gift and Home Trade Association/Gift for Life Honor of Excellence

Chris Rosse

Rosse and Associates

ICON HONORS is the signature event of The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market®. It is produced and staged by AmericasMart® Atlanta in exclusive partnership with the Gift & Home Trade Association (GHTA) and Progressive Business Media, and in affiliation with Gift For Life. Please visit www.ICONHONORS.com for information about ICON HONORS.