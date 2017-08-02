HRI Announces New Machine Made Lines

RUGINSIDER.COM EXCLUSIVE

NEW YORK, NY — Harounian Rugs International (HRI), A renowned supplier of fine programmed hand-knotted rugs for over 50 years in American Markets has just announced a major new line product initiative for the company: machine-made rugs.

Lee Harounian, President of HRI, said that he has taken the trending colors and transitional designs from some of HRI's most successful selling handmade collections, and reproduced their look in finely woven Wilton constructions from Turkey. The Machine-Made Collections will all offer unique buying opportunities, from exclusive private labeling to multiple direct purchase plans.

HRI Comfort (left) and Madison Collections are among the

19 new machine-made assortments slated to roll-out in Las Vegas

"We are very excited about this new HRI product category that allows us to work with a whole new customer base" said Mr. Harounian. The new assortment category was successfully tested at the Atlanta Market and will be fully rolled-out during the Las Vegas Market, July 29 - August 2, 2017.

Visit Harounian Rugs International (HRI) at the Las Vegas Market, World Market Center, Building - B, Suite B-433. For more information visit: www.hrirugs.com.

Design shown left is from the new Mackay machine-made collection.