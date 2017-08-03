Nourison Instagram Photo Contest at Las Vegas Market

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison will engage Las Vegas Market attendees with a summer Instagram photo contest from July 30 to August 3, 2017.



To participate, Las Vegas Market attendees follow @nourison on Instagram, and post a compelling photo from the Nourison showroom at Suite C112, Building C at World Market Center, with the #NOURISONLVMKT hashtag in the caption. Photos will be judged on creativity and composition. Prizes include the following best-selling products – 1st prize: choice of any 5’ x 8 Twilight rug, 2nd prize: choice of any Mina Victory Couture hide rug and 3rd prize: choice of any two Mina Victory pillows. The winning posts will be announced and reposted after Las Vegas Market on August 4th.



Social media campaigns such as this photo contest have been a great way to increase customer engagement and foot traffic into the Nourison showroom during market. It has also been a great way to get more insight on what product offerings and trends are sparking interest with attendees. These enhanced social market efforts have been successful for Nourison, increasing brand awareness and messaging reach to current and new customers.

For further details, visit www.nourison.com.