Inaugural ’CarpetXL Star’ Award to Be Presented at Domotex 2018

CarpetXL, the German-based rug trade magazine with a strong focus on business, has announced the inaugural ’CarpetXL Star’ Award to be presented at DOMOTEX in 2018. The award will recognize exemplary, imaginative and successful specialist stores and rug departments that have made significant contributions to the industry or developed trendsetting concepts. Applications are open until August 31, 2017.

The Editorial Staff of CarpetXL will make the selections based upon entries received. Rug Insider encourages all of our North American readers who operate showrooms of interest to consider entering. The application form can be dowloaded here: http://www.snfachpresse.de/downloads/carpetxlstar2018.pdf.

For more information, visit https://www.carpet-xl.com.