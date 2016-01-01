Samad’s Fifth Generation

Nicole Samad, daughter of co-founder David, has recently joined Samad to reinforce the firm’s sales and client relations.

Samad has been making top quality rugs and carpets since 1985 when the firm was founded by brothers David and Malcolm Samad. Now, as the family run firm seeks to continue its success, it has welcomed Nicole Samad, daughter of David, to the client services, sales and marketing team.



Having worked for the past six years in hospitality management, Nicole brings the highly desired ‘fresh prospective’ companies often look for when keeping their brand relevant and at the top of their game. Her experience paired with her natural ability to interact and network with people makes her a perfect fit in an industry built upon relationships. She represents, together with her cousin, Jennifer Samad (Malcolm’s daughter), the fifth generation of Samads to work the rug industry.



“I have such admiration for my father and uncles who have built such a strong name for themselves around the world over the past 32 years. I look forward to adding my own individual creativity to the company and continue to grow the Samad brand,” said Nicole of her new position before David added, “Nicole will be a tremendous addition to Samad and she looks forward to making her debut at The Rug Show at the Javits Center this September.”

Rug Insider wishes Nicole the best in her new position and we look forward meeting her during the forthcoming The Rug Show, September 10-13, 2017 at New York’s Javits Center.

For more information on Samad, visit: samad.com.

