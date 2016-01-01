KAS Rugs Celebrates New Partnership with Libby Langdon at Fall High Point Market

Libby Langdon with her Outdoor Rugs for KAS at Hampton Designer Showhouse - Pattern Highview - Spa and Aqua

SOMERSET, NJ — KAS Rugs is building on its “Live in Style” marketing approach this Fall by incorporating the “easy, elegant, everyday style” of interior and product designer Libby Langdon. The manufacturer of rugs, pillows and poufs is unveiling Langdon’s new licensed collection of transitional hand- and machine-made rugs and pillows at the High Point Market and has set a pair of special events to celebrate their new partnership.

On Saturday, October 14, the leading maker of rugs, pillows and poufs plans to kick off Market with “Redesign All Day with Rugs and Rosé,” a see-and-be-seen cocktail party featuring the bubbly author and makeover television personality that promises to be filled with surprises for dealers, designers and media from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, October 15, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., the author and popular makeover television personality will present “The Genesis of a Licensed Collection: The Process of Bringing a Designer Line to Market,” an informative and fast-paced educational seminar focused on her journey and the strategies Langdon employs to define and raise brand awareness, identify licensing opportunities and broaden outreach.



“We’re thrilled to be bringing Libby’s vision in the area rugs and pillows category to Market,” says Santhi Yarlagadda, vice president of business development and eCommerce, at KAS. “Our goal with this new partnership is to broaden our reach with retailers and designers. Not interested in simply adding a celebrity name, we were after a hands-on designer with real credibility on the product side. We are very excited to have found exactly what we were looking for in Libby. Her understanding of how consumers want to live today and her well-established relationships in the trade truly set her apart.”

Comprised of handmade, machine mades and pillows, all the new products are designed to cross-merchandise with Langdon’s ever-growing constellation of licensed products for a variety of leading design-focused companies including Crystorama, Bradburn Home, and most recently, NorthCape. Her new outdoor rugs for KAS previewed this summer at the 2017 ICFA Preview Show in the NorthCape showroom to great response from retailers. “It’s going to be great to offer outdoor rug options that have been custom designed by Libby to coordinate with our current outdoor fabrics,” Tammy Wheatley, buyer for Statuary World Patio & Fireside in Oklahoma City noted at the show.



The full outdoor collection is being unveiled next month at the Casual Market in Chicago, while the entire collection or rugs and pillows will be shown for the first time in High Point. Market-goers can look forward to the elegant though casual aesthetic for which Langdon is known, with products encompassing handmade and machine-made rugs in multiple patterns and colorways and a collection of artisan throw pillows.

Designs shown are from Libby Langdon for KAS Rugs Featherstone in Ice Blue and Putty (top) and Indigo and Pumice

The Hamptons Collection—Indoor/Outdoor rugs hand-hooked of UV-treated polypropylene fibers built to stand the test of time outdoors and gorgeous enough for high-traffic areas indoors. Available in seven sizes ranging from a non-skid doormat at 21”x34” up to a 9’x13’ rug to cater to larger outdoor living spaces, Langdon featured the Collection’s Highview and Madison patterns in blue and aqua colorways in this summer’s Hampton Designer Showhouse where she designed the large outdoor terrace and pool deck areas. “These rugs are very practical, but the style and look is upscale and luxe,” she says.

The Soho Collection—Hand-tufted wool rugs in a multi-textured cut and loop pile with high/low effects for visual interest. With nearly one dozen designs encompassing six sizes, Soho draws on a trending pattern style seen in everything from marble tile to fabric and fashion. “It’s a softer take on the herringbone idea and in cool color combos it’s a fresh twist on transitional,” the designer says. “The Brick by Brick pattern has a wonderful mix of a geometric feel and a gate pattern. Depending on the colorway chosen it can look contemporary or transitional. The Cooper Square pattern tricks the eye with a shade relief visual and the wide range of color options make a dynamic choice for many different types of spaces.”



The Winston Collection—Machine woven of textured polypropylene frisee yarn in a dense thick pile, Libby’s Winston Collection includes one dozen designs across six sizes offering softness and luxury with a laidback transitional feel. “The smoky blues, grays and beiges blend for a relaxing color palette that work seamlessly in so many of today’s interior design looks,” Langdon describes. “There are several different designs within the Winston collection ranging from trellis patterns to gate patterns inspired by historical gardens.”



The Homespun Collection—Handwoven in wool by artisans in a flat rustic pile, Libby’s Homespun collection offers woven patterns that meld farmhouse chic with timeless designs that speak to looks wildly popular with today’s consumer. “Neutral colorways, heavy texture and subtle pattern allow this collection to let rustic design elements shine,” she says.



Color Pop Pillow Collection—Handwoven in a variety of fabrics in brilliant colorways, Libby’s Color Pop Pillow Collection is designed on the premise that while patterns can be so personal, brightly colored throw pillows with a stylish border detail are the perfect add-on or “small.” “A crisp border trim detail adds just the right amount of style punch and can work beautifully layered with other patterned pillows,” Langdon notes. Offered in 18”x18” square pillows, as well as 12”x20” lumbar shapes, the pillows seamlessly coordinate with Libby’s rug collections and act as the perfect finishing touch in a space.

For more information, visit kasrugs.com.