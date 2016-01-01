Nourison Appoints Jeremy Maurer and Laura Myers as Account Executives

Jeremy Mauer and Laura Myers

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Nourison has appointed Jeremy Mauer and Laura Myers as Account Executives. In his new role Maurer manages and develops business in the Northwestern territory, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Western Canada. Myers will handle Nourison business in a Midwest territory that includes Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Both will offer Nourison’s impressive portfolio of products, which includes a vast line of area rugs, upscale broadloom, flexible custom programs, and decorative accessories.

Mauer joins Nourison with a strong background in retail and designer home furnishing, including his most recent position at Mafi International at Seldens Designer Home Furnishings. Myers also comes from the retail world, but on the buying side. She has worked as a Business Analyst, Assistant Buyer, Associate Buyer and Buyer for various fashion-oriented product lines. Her most recent position was as an apparel Buyer at Gordman’s.

“We are very excited to start a new generation of Nourison sales professionals in the Western States,” noted Gerard O’Keefe, VP of Sales. “Both Jeremy and Laura are young and energetic, but also bring impressive skills and experience. We are confident they will make an immediate positive impact in their territories.”



For further details, visit nourison.com.