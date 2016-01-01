Couristan Appoints Two Industry Veterans to its Residential Division

Chris Bushur and Mark O’Neill

FORT LEE, NJ – Couristan, Inc. a leading importer/manufacturer of fine, quality area rugs, residential broadloom and custom carpeting for the contract and hospitality industries announced the appointments of Mr. Chris Bushur and Mark O’Neill to the position of Territory Managers for its Residential Division.

Chris Bushur has been appointed as the company’s Residential Territory Manager for Northern California and Northern Nevada. Bushur will be reporting directly to Jeff Forwood, the company’s National Sales Manager for its Residential Division. Bushur has over 35 years of experience in the floor covering industry with a background of selling high-end broadloom and area rugs across a diversified range of markets including to the “trade accounts”, designers, retailers and furniture stores.

“I’m looking forward to further developing the Couristan brand in both broadloom and area rugs in the Northern California and Northern Nevada markets,” said Bushur. Before starting his agency, Bushur served as a Sales Representative for Evans and Black Carpet Mills and Oriental Weavers as well as Karastan where he represented the company for eight years.

Mark O’Neill joins Couristan as its Residential Territory Manager for Central-Northern Illinois including Chicago, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. He will be reporting directly to Jeff Forwood as well. Born and raised in Chicago, O’Neill has been in the floor covering industry for thirty years. He has sold high-end carpeting and area rugs for Momeni, Kaleen and Oriental Weavers.

“I look forward to promoting the Couristan brand and selling its extensive product lines to the great dealers throughout the Midwest,” said O’Neill.

“We are extremely excited to have both Chris and Mark join our Couristan sales force. Their past experiences will only benefit our brand, products and our loyal dealers throughout the Midwest, Northern California and Nevada territories,” added Forwood.

“As a company we have recently made major investments in terms of product development, merchandising, and openings of new showrooms in New York City, Las Vegas and High Point as well as technological advancements in customer service, none of which can have success without the proper people in place to represent our company. We feel both Chris and Mark will truly benefit our investments,” said Ron Couri, Couristan’s President and CEO.

For more information, visit couristan.com.