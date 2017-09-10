Persian Gallery New York to Host Cocktail Party

NEW YORK, NY — Details and tickets for Persian Gallery New York’s fete celebrating their 46th anniversary are now available. As mentioned in the Fall 2017 print issue of Rug Insider, Persian gallery New York (PGNY) is hosting a cocktail party at their Midtown Manhattan showroom during The Rug Show at Javits. The soirée will take place on Sunday, September 10, 2017 from 6-8pm at the firm’s showroom at 36 East 31st Street, Suite #500.

For those also attending the always boisterous party at French Accents later in the evening, this is a perfect prelude to not only make new acquaintances but to also see the superb selection of antique carpets and textiles for which PGNY is known. In addition, PGNY has sourced dozens of pristine antique carpets and tapestries in a variety of sizes and styles, to be unveiled during the Fall Market Week in New York!

Tickets can be found by following the link below, but you’ll need a password which can be had by contacting PGNY at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Rug Insider will see you there!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/persian-gallery-new-yorks-46th-anniversary-cocktail-reception-tickets-37107127417