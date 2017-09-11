Feizy Partners with Siscovers to Launch New Crayola-branded Products

DALLAS – Feizy Rugs continues to explore various approaches to reaching new audiences as the retail and industry landscapes to evolve. To further diversify their product offerings, Feizy is proud to partner with Siscovers to release a new line of Crayola™-branded products. These products will showcase their high-quality merchandise to a customer that has not been previously focused upon.

Siscovers, an official licensed manufacturer for Crayola, chose Feizy, a trusted leader in the rug industry for over four decades, as a valued vendor to produce rugs, throws and bath mats. The Crayola brand, known internationally for inspiring artistic creativity in children for more than 100 years, aligns perfectly with Feizy’s expertise and vision of bringing quality product and innovation into the home fashion and accessories space.

“Siscovers was founded as a family business, just like ours. Their commitment to exceptional quality standards, outstanding service and product innovation is clear and has continued to push their success. We admire those values and have similar priorities; so, we are excited to be partnering with Siscovers,” said Cameron Feizy, Principal.

With bold colors, fun patterns, and complementary designs that create bright, joyful spaces to play in, the new line is full of transitional pieces targeted towards early childhood through adolescence. “Feizy’s industry-leading expertise is a smart addition to Siscovers’ quality product line, which will continue to include bedding, pillows, curtain panels, and shower curtains. We are thrilled to offer our customers a more comprehensive product selection for Crayola-branded accessories,” said Shari Hammar, Siscovers’ Creative Director, President and CEO.

Crayola Rugs Splat Supreme Neon

The new Crayola products will debut in the Feizy showroom at New York Home Fashions Market during the week of September 11, 2017. Siscovers will be sharing the showroom, which will include a Crayola-dedicated vignette to allow customers to see the line in action. Visitors will receive a Siscovers Color-Me Tote that includes a box of Crayola fabric markers to personalize the tote design and Crayola Fuzzy throw. Schedule your appointment to meet with Feizy and Siscovers.

WHERE

New York Home Fashions Market

230 Fifth Avenue

Feizy Suite 204-205

WHEN

September 11 - 14, 2017

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. By Appointment Only

800.779.0877 ext. 200 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

The line of Crayola products will also be on display at ABC Expo, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 17th to 19th in P101, P108, and P213.

For more information visit, Feizy.com; siscovers.com; crayola.com.