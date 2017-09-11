Feizy to Unveil an Array of Collections at New York Home Fashions Market

New introductions from Feizy include top-of-bed collections with coordinating pet beds and mats

DALLAS – During New York Home Fashions Market this fall, Sept. 11-14, Feizy is revealing a vast selection of new merchandise that includes a wide variety of inventory beyond rugs. These collections cater to customers' needs across the board, providing an incredible breadth of product for retailers.

The products on hand include pillows and throws in soft, colorful fabrics, top-of-bed collections with coordinating pet beds and mats, as well as area and accent rugs and bath mats. The designs and color palettes were inspired by the customers' demand for more transitional pieces while updated constructions and versatile price points make the Feizy showroom one not to be missed.

The showroom offers dedicated vignettes that display the products as complete bedroom sets, as well as specialty fixtures that allow customers to see the collections in all available color ways. Feizy provides an exceptional experience and simplifies the purchasing process by allowing the customer the ability to see all options in one place.

"We are excited to be able to showcase a wide array of our product offerings in a way that allows our customers to really see and experience our products. It makes product selection easier and much more efficient and enjoyable," said Cameron Feizy, Principal.

WHERE

New York Home Fashions Market

230 Fifth Avenue

Feizy Suite 204-205

WHEN

September 11 - 14, 2017

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. By Appointment Only

800.779.0877 ext. 200 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

For more information, visit feizy.com.