Oriental Weavers’ High Point Introductions

Oriental Weavers’ Dawson 8262c

Oriental Weavers has long been a dominant force in the machine-made and powerloomed segment of the decorative area rug market. This stems from their commitment to on-trend and fashion forward rugs, styled and priced as to be accessible to large portions of the market. This continues during this fall’s High Point Market, October 14-18, 2017 as the firm introduces over seventy new designs and colorways well suited to today’s price conscious marketplace.

Oriental Weavers’ Dawson 8324a

The fourteen pieces in the Dawson Collection offer distressed global traditional styling paired with abstracts and tribal patterns that directly reflect the influence of designs and patterning seen in the higher-end handmade carpets of today. Made in the United States of 100% polypropylene these are just a glimpse of what will be in store for buyers as Oriental Weavers debuts Dawson as well as five other collections during High Point Market in space G276 - IHFC, Green, Floor 2.

Oriental Weavers’ Dawson 8490b

More information can be found at: owrugs.com.