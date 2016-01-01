HRI Continues to Expand Sales Force to Meet Record Growth

Season Irvin will represent HRI in Southern California (LA south)

NEW YORK, NY — HRI continues to expand its sales force in order to service the company's growing customer base. Season Irvin will represent HRI in Southern California (LA south) and Mr. Lynn Hoffman will service a territory that he has covered for 35 years: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, DC, and Northern VA.

"After a very strong summer market season, we are very excited to be working with these two new HRI sales professionals going into the High Point Market, setting us up to have one of our best Markets ever," said Greg Jordt, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing.

For the past 12 years, Irvin has Rep'd fine leather and fabric upholstery, art, and case goods to highend furniture retailers, interior design firms and to the trade showrooms in her territory. Prior to this period, she developed her sense of design, understanding of quality home furnishing and customer service while working in a LA based Design firm.

Hoffman has and continues to Rep for manufacturers of fine high-end textiles to an extensive account base that is a perfect match for HRI's quality, design and color: large design firms and specialty lifestyle stores.

For over 50 years, New York City-based Harounian Rugs International, a privately held family company, with showrooms in New York, Atlanta, High Point and Las Vegas has manufactured and imported programmed hand knotted rugs for mid- to high-end Specialty Retailers, Interior Design firms and To-The-Trade Showrooms.

For more information, visit hrirugs.com.