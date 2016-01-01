Nourison Appoints VanHouten Director of Hospitality Operations

Glen VanHouten, Nourison's new Director of Hospitality Operations

SADDLE BROOK, NJ – Nourison is pleased to announce the appointment of Glen VanHouten as Director of Hospitality Operations. He will be responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of Nourison’s Georgia based hospitality team. In this role, he will manage customer service, product sampling, planning, estimating and technical services. He will also be working closely with the sales team to improve sales processes and customer experience.



VanHouten has been with Nourison for the past five years and has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Before Nourison, VanHouten held positions at Signature Hospitality Carpet, Tai Ping Carpets and CM-RT Hospitality Carpets.

“During Glen’s time at Nourison, he has been instrumental in helping us grow our planning and estimating department as well as our technical services. Glen’s experience in the industry brings a wealth of knowledge which makes this position the right fit,” said Jonny Peykar, VP of Hospitality. “Glen is an instrumental part of the Nourison Hospitality Team. We are very pleased to have Glen in this position and look forward to many more years of success!”



For more information, visit nourison.com.