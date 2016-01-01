Fiery Announces the Addition of One-of-a-Kind (OAK) Collections to Feizy.com

New website’s enhanced features include a shoppable portal for OAK rugs

DALLAS, TX – Feizy, known for their vast and exclusive selection of handcrafted Fine, One-of-a-Kind (OAK), antique, and semi-antique rugs, is pleased to announce the addition of OAKs to its website (Feizy.com). The Feizy family has been curating and collecting handmade OAKs for over four generations, and until now, has not been able to operationalize their online access or marketability to customers. Treasured designs from Feizy’s extensive inventory are added to the website weekly, giving customers a reason to visit the site on a continuous basis.



“Nothing can replace the time-honored tradition of hand-woven rugs and we are proud to share our remarkable finds from all over the world,” said Principal Cameron Feizy. “It’s incredible to be able to offer an online resource to search for unique and one-of-a-kind rugs.”



The addition of the OAK portal, which includes e-commerce functionality, to the website is a game-changer for Feizy since these features are not widely available for this particular product among rug manufacturers. Online visitors are able to search and purchase OAKs by specific rug type, including Persian, Tabriz, and Tibetan Weave at their own convenience and regardless of location. In addition to the incredible selection of more traditional and vintage pieces, a shoppable OAK landing page has been created to spotlight a weekly designwith a more modern and on-trend aesthetic.



Earlier this year, Feizy launched its new website to include new features and enhanced functions that allow customers to login and see their account history, pay invoices, store shipping preferences and more. Users can quickly and easily navigate the site to find the product or programs they need providing better online account management and an improved shopping experience.

Next month at High Point Market, October 14-18, 2017, Feizy will feature an extensive sampling of OAKs themed around classic design trends and popular styles, namely Modern, Luxe, Timeless, Kasbah and Prismatic. Market visitors will be transported through time and around the globe via various styles of OAK rugs. In addition to Feizy’s permanent space, Market Square, Suite 145, Feizy is expanding its High Point footprint and will occupy Market Square, Suite 142 conveniently located across from the showroom. This expansion provides Feizy with the opportunity to show more rare and remarkable designs like OAK and oversize rugs.



For more information, please visit Feizy.com, follow news on Twitter and Instagram at @FeizyRugs or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FeizyRugs.