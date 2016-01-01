Feizy Introduces New Collections, Promotions and a Designer Event and Expanded Space in High Point

Design shown is from Feizy's new Bethania Collection

DALLAS, TX — Feizy looks forward to Fall 2017 High Point Market with an expansion directly across the hall from its permanent showroom in Market Square, Suite 145. The extra space, Suite 142 will give Feizy the opportunity to showcase a larger sampling of exquisite rugs including One-of-a-Kind (OAK) designs.



“Feizy is always focused on our mission of putting our customers first,” said Cameron Feizy, Principal. “We want to ensure that our products and programs, including our new collections, our OAKs, and lucrative promotions for High Point, continue to grow their businesses and set them apart from the crowd.”



One-of-a-Kind (OAK)

Feizy produces and procures some of the world’s most ornate and striking one-of-a-kind rugs. Sometimes taking four artisans as long as six months, working side-by-side, to create one piece, each rug is a treasured piece of art. Feizy will feature an extended and assorted collection of these rare, one-of-a-kind rugs at High Point Market, centered around five dynamic design themes: Kasbah (Moroccan-inspired, tone on tone and geometric designs), Luxe (Silk, Wools and other high-quality materials), Modern (Contemporary designs with on-trend colors and patterns), Prismatic (Explosion of color, kaleidoscopic and over-dyed designs) and Timeless (Traditional colors, patterns and authentic old-world designs). Feizy’s OAK collection offers customers the ability to differentiate themselves as a unique market resource with access to an extraordinary selection of over 100,000 unique rugs in stock and an unmatched selection of new, semi-antique and antique designs.

NEW COLLECTIONS

Feizy continues to add to its remarkable assortment of fine rugs with quality new additions to its Fine and Lifestyles collections and exclusive One-of-a-Kind (OAK) rugs.



The featured collections include:



Bethania

The exquisite designs of the Feizy Bethania Collection are traditional with a twist. These hand-loomed rugs feature opulent geometric and floral motifs with extraordinary central medallions and intricate patterned borders. Rich, saturated colors accentuate Bethania’s elaborate artistry; yet capture a contemporary feel with distressed details. Crafted with a polyester, viscose and cotton blend, these eco-friendly rugs are design darlings for both indoor and outdoor spaces alike.

Blunham

Whether you’re looking to elevate a transitional space or glamorize a contemporary design, the luxurious shags of the Feizy Blunham Collection are versatile style-starters. With its lustrous iridescent sheen, these rugs are the perfect adornment for holiday seasons or special occasions. Yet the stone-inspired, neutral color palette offers a touch of sophistication to refine and modernize your everyday style. Tufted polyester fibers create a plush and sumptuous feel.



Chilton

Draw attention to your contemporary aesthetic or embellish a transitional space with the diverse Feizy Chilton Collection. From stylized concentric polka dots to geometric maze prints, Chilton’s funky designs are an instant conversation starter. For more conventional tastes, choose one of Chilton’s traditional designs modernized by high-low piles. The use of classic color ways like grey, platinum and birch ensure that your look will never go out of style.



Garcia

Whether indoors or outdoors, create a vibrant and vivacious space to entertain with the Feizy Garcia Collection. The organic and abstract geometric inspired patterns come to life in brilliant hues like violet, pink, orange, yellow, green and blue. Each eco-friendly rug is hand-tufted with over-dyed prismatic hues on a solid palette. Stain-resistant and ideal for high traffic, these easy-care designs create a chromatic wonderland of whimsy without the hassle.





Gaspar 787-3833F-WHTGRY

Gaspar

From abstract mountainscapes to fluid kaleidoscopic prints and geometric patterns, the Feizy Gaspar Collection offers a variety of designs to accommodate several styles. The visual interest in each design is amplified by the fascinating high-low effect in the fiber blend, yet balanced by its use of cool shades in blue, silver and grey. Durably crafted with a polypropylene blend, Gaspar is designed to be fade and stain resistant making these rugs ideal for the busiest of lifestyles.



Harlington

Create a charming, yet chic space with the swanky shags of the Feizy Harlington Collection. Harlington’s tufted polyester blends shiny elastic fibers with a matte microfiber to create a longer pile giving these designs more depth and refinement than other shags. The slight sheen in monochromatic geo-inspired hues emanates a sense of reserved glamour to complete your lux look.



Kaelani

With its rustic styling, the depth and texture of the Feizy Kaelani Collection brings a relaxed yet refined aesthetic to any transitional space. The slightly uneven edges and nature-inspired autumnal tones easily complement its casual, handcrafted character. Handwoven with jute and cotton, these eco-friendly rugs are resilient and long-wearing making them an ideal addition to busy lifestyles.



Marigold

The Feizy Marigold Collection offers a diverse style perspective to enrich any transitional or contemporary space. Various designs are inspired by traditional ornamental motifs, hypnotic sunbursts and geometric optical illusions in a balanced palette of cool and warm hues. The generous features of rich blue and gold elevate the regality of the more traditional rug designs, whereas the texturized high-low effect in the fiber blend intensifies the abstract prints. Perfect for high-traffic areas, Marigold is durably crafted to be fade and stain resistant.





Odell 686-6385F-TPE000

Odell

Add effortless elegance and serenity to your space with the versatile designs of the Feizy Odell Collection. Available in neutral palettes, these handmade rugs offer a composed and classic style inherent of a timeless tweed design. Hand-loomed with viscose and wool, these rugs have a soft and silken feel. The high-low pile adds dimension to its charming abacus-inspired patterns.



New designs are also being added to Feizy’s existing St. Cloud and Ustad collections.

MARKET PROMOTIONS

Feizy continues to help designer and retail partners grow their business. With compelling new promotions at High Point Market, designers can leverage valuable incentives that affect their bottom line. Promotions will be effective October 14-20, 2017 and include:

Customers that keep their pre-scheduled market appointment with their Feizy sales representative will receive a $25 credit on their SmartRewards™ Visa Card.

For OAK and Fine products, earn 10% on total purchases credited to their SmartRewardsTM Visa Card (Designer and Designer Partner Program Price Tiers only)

Purchase a custom rug and receive a $75 credit on their SmartRewardsTM Visa Card

For Retail partners, receive extended payment terms at 0% interest through Feizy’s in-house financing.

Terms and Conditions apply.



MARKET EVENTS

In addition to an exciting line up of new collections and special promotions, Feizy is celebrating designers with special High Point Market events, including daily breakfast, lunch and 4 to 6 p.m. happy hour at the Feizy bar, as well as the following in Suite 145 at Market Square:



Media + Mimosas

Monday, October 16: 10 – 11 a.m.

Feizy is hosting a panel of industry experts to showcase what drives and delights the most lucrative market today – Millennials. The panelists include Nicole Davis, Editor-in-Chief at Lighting & Décor; John Bernard, CEO of ModShop and James Swan, Host of the Million Dollar Decorating podcast. The panel will be moderated by Kerrie Kelly, CEO of Kerrie Kelly Companies.



Guests can expect takeaways on how to make sure their interior fashions and accessories product mix, marketing strategy and social media outreach are speaking to this demographic. Market visitors can register for this free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/media-mimosas-tickets-38060437794.

For more information visit feizy.com.