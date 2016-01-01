AmericasMart® Atlanta Readies for January 2018 Market

ATLANTA, GA – When the global buying community convenes at AmericasMart® Atlanta beginning January 9, The Atlanta International Gift and Home Furnishings Market® sets the 2018 wholesale trading year in motion with the world’s single-largest product mix fueling business growth in the show’s 61st consecutive year of continuous Portman Family ownership and management. The Market will create an international population of retailers, designers, specifiers, online merchants, trend setters, tastemakers and high-profile buying groups from more than 70 countries and every U.S. state—all together, all to discover what is new and next across the home furnishings, gift and fashion landscape.

“The Atlanta January Market experience is cultivated and curated to inspire wonderment and invite discovery,” notes Jeffrey L. Portman, Sr., AmericasMart vice chairman, president and chief operating officer. “From the innovation continuum comes an endless progression of new ideas, new business concepts and new product creations. We believe AmericasMart in January is the first and best source and stage for innovation discoveries,” Portman adds.

January Market buyers will find new product destinations, new and expanded showrooms and trend-driven temporary collections, yielding a comprehensive marketplace that inspires new and longtime attendees alike. Setting the January 2018 bar for new product resources is Building 2’s reimagined Floor 10, where Creative Co-Op unveils a dramatically expanded showroom to create one of AmericasMart’s largest exhibitor footprints.Trend-leading designers and retailers gather to network, connect with thought leaders and source product from the industry’s top home furnishing, décor and rug purveyors in Building 2, home to AmericasMart’s unmatched Gift, Tabletop, Gourmet, Housewares and The Gardens® collections, brims with trendsetting product.

The celebrated temporary collection features more than 30 trend-driven categories full of new product introductions including newest destinations ANTIQUES and DÉCOR | Light & Lifestyles plus HIGH DESIGN®, HD HOME and the LUXE collections: HIGH DESIGN LUXE®, Tabletop LUXE, Gourmet LUXE and Gardens LUXE. Other collections of note for January 2018 include Gourmet Housewares, Tabletop & Entertaining, Holiday, Floral and Baskets, Children’s World, Modern Baby & Contemporary Kid, Body & Soul, On Trend Gift, Boutique and Jewelry, Fashion Accessories & Apparel.

Home and rug trends start with The Atlanta International Area Rug Market® Featuring the National Oriental Rug Show (Showrooms: Wednesday, January 10 – Sunday, January 14, Temporaries: Thursday, January 11 – Monday, January 15), staged and produced in exclusive collaboration with The Oriental Rug Importers Association (ORIA). AmericasMart’s signature celebration of innovation in rug design and production, America’s Magnificent Carpets® Awards, highlights the importance of the Rug showrooms as it moves to the market center for its January 2018 staging.

The gift and home furnishings Market—running Tuesday, January 9 through Tuesday, January 16 (Temporaries: Thursday, January 11 – Monday, January 15)—will give buyers a long litany of industry-leading experiences topped by:

AmericasMart’s celebrated Vignette Gallery showcases the PANTONE Color of the Year for 2018 plus the PANTONEVIEW Home + Interiors 2018 Color Forecast in its “In Living Color” exhibition. Six interior designers paired with six floral designers explore color trends through product found across AmericasMart.

Streamlined Market events with accessible programming sharing the important information retailers and designers need to know now, while giving them maximum time to make their major purchasing decisions. Improved amenities include novel food and beverage offerings and new lounges. Celebrity chef presentations in the Fiesta Dinnerware Gourmet Demonstration Kitchen let buyers take a break to sample mouthwatering creations.

January Market traditions including the Color of the Year party and Home for Hope day of giving.

For more information about the January Market, please visit AmericasMart.com/January.