Feizy Partners With Technology Provider, MicroD, on a Rug Visualization Tool to Enhance Dealer Websites And Engage Online Shoppers

DALLAS, TX — Long-time rug designer, manufacturer, and leader in the home furnishings industry, Feizy, has partnered with online solutions leader, MicroD LLC, on a new digital merchandising program for dealers. The integration of the “Accessorize” catalog component paired with the “Build Your Brand” manufacturer landing page, is aimed at promoting corporate and retail brands, while enhancing the online buying experience for shoppers.

Available on the OmniVue website platform by MicroD, the Feizy Catalog Program is a merchandising tool that gives dealers the ability to showcase all Feizy catalog items online without increasing in-store inventory. Dealers that join the program will have access to a dedicated brand landing page to highlight Feizy products and tell their craftsmanship story. Using the “Accessorize” feature, online shoppers can then select a Feizy rug and virtually place it beneath a furniture piece to visualize and coordinate with their other items before purchasing.

“Feizy is known for their quality craftsmanship and high-end designs and their rugs require the best solution to represent their brand,” stated Richard Sexton, Chief Product Officer at MicroD. “MicroD is uniquely qualified to move Feizy into the online marketplace with our partnership. Our robust platform and visualization capabilities will allow their dealers to showcase these beautiful rugs in the best manner possible on the digital landscape.”

By integrating the Feizy catalog with the OmniVue platform, MicroD provides consumers and retailers with a fully responsive website that is optimized and easy to navigate on all devices. Users experience consistent catalog data, beautiful images, interactive room planning and visualization tools, and expert development to maximize for search engine results. With the launch of their 3D elements, MicroD continues to push the shopping experiences into the virtual realm through 3D room planning, 360 degree product views, product configuration, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

“Feizy is excited to collaborate with MicroD on this program and we are looking forward to the benefits it will bring to our dealers,” commented Michael Ackelbein, Sr., Vice President of Global Sales at Feizy. “We want to get our products in front of digital shoppers and our dealers are the best channels to do so. By combining the Feizy online product catalog with MicroD’s OmniVue website platform we are able to bring added value to our dealers and their customers.”

For more information, visit feizy.com.