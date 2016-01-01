Surya's Fall High Point Market Educational and Entertaining Events

CARTERSVILLE, GA — Surya continues its tradition of presenting events where High Point Market attendees can expand their industry knowledge and network with peers and influencers over daily complimentary catered meals, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at Showplace 4100.

“Every year, we set out to host events that engage market attendees in insightful discussions about topics that impact their businesses and the overall design community,” said Satya Tiwari, president of Surya. “This year, we are excited to not only bring the discerning business mind of designer Denise McGaha to the Surya showroom, but also present our own original CEU course that will uncover interesting and useful facts about area rugs.”

The events hosted by Surya are as follows:

The Guide to Area Rugs (0.1 CEU)

Saturday, October 14 from 2-3 p.m.

Surya's first-ever CEU course will survey uses of area rugs throughout the world and history, from thousands of years ago to today. The demonstration of materials, fabrication and application practices will improve designers’ ability to provide informed style solutions for clients.

Fall Celebration

Sunday, October 15 from 6-11 p.m.

Market attendees will be able to participate in an evening of fun and relaxation with access to an open bar and complimentary hors d'oeuvres, followed by music and dancing.

Denise McGaha will present her trademarked "Designing with a Deadline" process

How to Deliver Luxury Projects in Under 90 Days (0.1 CEU)

Monday, October 16 from 2-3 p.m.

Presented by the High Point Market Authority and American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), Denise McGaha will present her trademarked "Designing with a Deadline" process and how it transformed her interior design business, along with tips on project management tools, working with showrooms and attracting the ideal clientele.

Surya’s showroom, Showplace 4100, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning Friday, Oct. 13. Attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment with a Surya sales specialist at surya.com/market-registration by Wednesday, Oct. 11.

For more information, visit surya.com.