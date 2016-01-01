The Rug Show to Debut at Fall High Point Market

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Rug Show, a non-profit industry association of producers, importers and wholesalers, is bringing a 10-company collection of rugs to the Top Floor of Suites at Market Square for Fall High Point Market, Oct. 14-18.

“This year, the Rug Show will join High Point Market for the first time,” said Ramin Mobayen, a representative of The Rug Show. “We will be located on the top floor of The Suites at Market Square and proudly showcasing some of our most prestigious exhibitors.”

Mobayen said that a range of high-end area rugs will be showcased at market, and various price points and design aesthetics will be featured. Exhibitors for the 2017 Rug Show High Point Market debut include: The New England Collection, Anadol Rugs, Caravan Rug Corporation, H.O.C Design, Lapchi Rug Design Studio, Looms Of Persia, The Tibet Rug Company, Zollanvari, Rug and Kilim and Mobayen Rugs.

“Our national Rug Show brings together under one roof as great a number as possible of the wholesalers and buyers in the trade,” Mobayen said. “Our show is run by the actual exhibiting members in an open, communal manner so as to create the best purchasing environment for our industry’s customers. And by pooling our resources, we’re able to achieve superior service as well as dramatically more efficient cost structures for the management of these shows.”

According to Mobayen, the Rug Show has become the place to see a large range of beautiful high-end area rugs collected under one roof in the United States, covering traditional to contemporary aesthetics.

“At The Rug Show, exhibitors from around the world join forces to exhibit their diverse range of handmade carpets, which are really in fact, works of art,” he said. “This is more than a trade show. This is a place of cultural and artistic exchange — a place for people passionate about design, interiors and most importantly rugs to connect.”

The Rug Show opens on Friday, Oct. 13 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 18. Hours are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, visit imchighpointmarket.com, highpointmarket.org and therugshow.com.