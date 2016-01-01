Nourison introduces Christopher Guy, new hand knotted designs and hundreds of One-of-a-Kinds at High Point Market

Nourison's newest designer collection by Christopher Guy will debut in High Point

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Nourison will be introducing the Christopher Guy Area Rug Collection, new hand-knotted designs, and hundreds of One-of-a-Kind rugs at High Point Market. The Christopher Guy by Nourison will launch with 38 designed and crafted handmade area rugs made of New Zealand Wool, silk and mohair, on display at both Nourison and Christopher Guy showrooms. The collection is based on Christopher Guy Harrison’s personal interpretation of how Coco Chanel’s home may have looked if she were with us today.

The kathy ireland® Home Heritage rug collection launches with an abstract industrial feel, creating an urban energy inspired by scenes from the streets of New York City and India. The kathy ireland® Silver Screen collection is also a new release, featuring elegant designs with delicately distressed to evoke a beautiful vintage vibe.

Design shown above is from Nourison's kathy ireland® Home Heritage rug collection

The focus and trend toward hand knotted rugs continues, with the introduction of the Lucent Collection and new One-of-a-Kind rugs. Lucent features a traditional Tibetan floral design with an artfully faded vintage look. One-of-a-Kinds debuting at High Point include abstract designs and silk sari rugs in rich, saturated colors. The One-of-a-Kinds have been best sellers at High Point Market, in high-quality wool + silk and unique, intricate designs.

Design show above is part of Nourison's Lucent Collection

Mina Victory Home Accents presents new Tibetan Lamb ombre pillows and cubes, and natural hide rugs in new Blue Silver and Indigo colors.

For more information, visit nourison.com.