Libby Langdon High Point Launch, Events and More New Products from KAS

SOMERSET, NJ – KAS Rugs will be introducing 8 new collections at the upcoming High Point Market. The array of collections launching this market encompasses a wide array of looks, textures and pricepoints to offer everyone a little something fresh.

New introductions will include vintage traditionals, classic patterns with a farmhouse twist, handknotted flatweaves and relaxed indoor/outdoor rugs just in time for the upcoming spring/summer season. One noteworthy collection is Porter, a textured hand-knotted flatweave constructed with wool and bamboo silk with a braided fringe.

Another one-of-a-kind collection being featured this fall is Cecilia, hand-knotted of 100% rustic and knobby wool. Traditionals set in a farmhouse look and feel make each one unique to the marketplace.

Four of the eight new collections being introduced this market are under KAS’ newest license Libby Langdon for KAS. Libby Langdon, a well-known interior and product designer, partnered with KAS to bring her vision of rugs to life. This partnership and Libby’s rug collections will be unveiled at a “Redesign All Day with Rugs and Rosé,” cocktail party on Saturday, October 14 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.



On Sunday, October 15, from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m., KAS will host a lunch while Libby presents: "The Genesis of a Licensed Collection," an informative and fast-paced educational seminar focused on her journey and the strategies she employs to define and raise brand awareness, identify licensing opportunities and broaden outreach. Both events will take place in the KAS showroom, IHFC, G-270.

Once again, KAS will open one day early for market on Friday, October 13 in IHFC, G-270. KAS is offering free freight, pillow and pouf discounts and other promotions this fall. The company extends a welcome to market goers to unwind daily from 4:00 - 6:00 pm with wine and cheese.

For more information, visit kasrugs.com.