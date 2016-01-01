Loloi Introduces Seven New Rug Collections at Fall High Point Market

Holloway from Loloi's collaboration with Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines

DALLAS, TX — Loloi will debut seven new rug collections and add to three of its most popular existing collections this fall in High Point. With a variety of styles and materials being introduced, the new collections range from neutral earth tones to dimensional and bold colorways, along with a blend of power loomed, hooked and hand-crafted collections.



Also new to the market, Loloi will debut nine rug collections, including an assortment of pillows and throws, as part of its collaboration with Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines and ED by Ellen Degeneres.

Hawthorne from Loloi's collaboration with ED by Ellen Degeneres

These exclusive collections will showcase October 14-18 at the Fall High Point Market in Loloi’s showroom in the IHFC Design Center-Space 320. The featured new rug collections from Loloi include:



GIANA (shown above):

Inspired by textural watercolors, the Giana collection by Loloi combines a relaxed grid with soft variations of color for an effortless and sophisticated look. Each piece is hand tufted with wool by artisans in India for a beautiful textural layer to add to your home.



THE LONDON SHAG:

The London Shag by Loloi is hand tufted in India of polyester with a generous pile height and irresistible softness. The exceptional sheen and stunning texture comes in a variety of neutral earth shades that mix effortlessly into any space.



MILLENNIUM:

Based on updated traditional motifs, the Millennium collection by Loloi is a dimensional floor piece with dimensional colors and distressing. Power loomed in Turkey with a mix of soft polyester and polypropylene, Millennium offers a beautiful luster of colors while remaining durable and easy care.??



PATINA:

Patina by Loloi is Power loomed in Turkey of polypropylene and polyester. This collection gives a nod to formal luxury while embracing today’s relaxed design aesthetic. The luxurious sheen combined with an unmatched textural landscape make this rug inviting as well as beautiful.

PORCIA (shown above):

The Porcia collection by Loloi pays tribute to the age-old art of mosaic. Thousands of small tile pieces create an ancient, yet current, look that would fit well into any décor. Space dyed super soft polyester is cross woven to complete the vintage look and feel.



RORY:

Exceptionally soft to the touch, the Rory collection by Loloi is a two-tone fur that mixes effortlessly into any space. Each piece is machine-made in China of acrylic and polyester for strong color fastness and ability to withstand foot traffic.



TATUM:

Drawing inspiration from global textiles, the Tatum collection by Loloi offers a unique textural look to any room. Each Tatum rug is hand crafted by master artisans in India for a soft dissolved look in each of the patterns.



Loloi is also adding designs to the following popular collections:



DELPHI:

Expertly hand-knotted by master artisans, the Delphi collection by Loloi touts fine viscose from bamboo and wool variegated in a linear fashion throughout every piece. The luster of the silken threads shifts from different perspectives and is sheared to a medium height for a smooth feel underfoot.



ENCHANT:

The Enchant collection from Loloi is a transitional power-loomed shag style rug that showcases a neutral earth tone color and over-scaled patterns. This transitional design is elaborated with varying pile heights to create a high-low texture effect.





VENICE BEACH (pictured above):

The Venice Beach collection by Loloi brightens up your home - inside or out - with a series of appealing, modern, hooked designs from China. Made of 100-percent polypropylene, the rugs are UV and mildew-resistant.



For more information, visit LoloiRugs.com, call: (866) 362-1424. Connect via Facebook ( facebook.com/loloirugs) and Pinterest (pinterest.com/loloirugs).