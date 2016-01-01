Nourison Appoints Lipkin VP of Hospitality Sales

SADDLE BROOK, NJ – Nourison has appointed Peter Lipkin as Vice President of Hospitality Sales. He will be responsible for ongoing development of the Nourison Hospitality segment with A&D firms, lodging brands, owning groups and purchasing firms. Lipkin will help oversee management and development of the company’s sales team, marketing, product development and go-to-market strategies. The hospitality sales team will report directly to him.



Lipkin comes to Nourison with extensive hospitality sales experience. He spent 13 years as Vice President of Sales for Desso Hospitality, a division of Tarket, where he managed national account development and sales. Previously he was with Innovative Carpets as Vice President of Sales.



“We are delighted that Peter Lipkin has joined our team at Nourison to help further the development of our hospitality division,” said Jonny Peykar, VP of Hospitality. “We have known Peter for several years and he is a respected professional in our industry. His experience and motivational style will be a terrific fit in our organization.”





“I am extremely enthusiastic about the opportunity to join Nourison and to contribute to broadening their hospitality market opportunities,” said Peter Lipkin. “The company has a rich history, significant resources and an extensive product range of unique broadloom, modular carpet and rug solutions. We are planning for and I anticipate significant growth for this terrific brand.”

