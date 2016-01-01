Zollanvari Prepares for First Fall High Point Market

Iridescence Ostrich Skin, Kundan Pure Silk® Collection

Zollanvari will participate for the first time at the High Point Market this Fall, as part of the Pavilion organized by The Rug Show. Their showroom, T-428 is located on the top floor of the Suites At Market Square (Shuttle Stop: 14 (Red/Green Line). The market runs October 14 - 18, 2017.

The High Point Market is the largest furnishings industry trade show in the world, bringing more than 75,000 retail home furnishings buyers, interior designers, architects and others in the home furnishings industry to High Point, North Carolina, every six months. The Rug Show Pavilion will showcase a dozen of the leading rug producers and importers in the US marketplace. Suites At Market Square adjacent to the iconic Market Square Tower is a must-see destination for retailers and designers in search of new products and new sources.

Zollanvari will present their latest collections for Fall/Winter 2017, including their much-acclaimed Chimera Collection, highlights from their other Gabbehs Abstract & Plain collections including the latest Kyoto and Graffiti designs – all handwoven in Iran with the finest highland wools from the Zagros Mountain region and dyed using natural dyes only. Also on show will be the best of their award-winning Kundan Silk® Collection designs produced in India, including Rapture 4, winner of the Best Liked by DOMOTEX Visitors 2017 Award, which alongside Kyoto and Graffiti, has also been nominated for the German Design Awards.

For more information, visit zollanvari.com. For show/market information: www.highpointmarket.org; www.therugshow.com.