LOLOI Hosts Justina Blakeney Book Signing Event at High Point Market

Loloi Licensed Partner Designer Justina Blakeney

DALLAS, TX — Loloi Rugs will host a book signing with its licensed partner, Justina Blakeney, on Saturday, October 14 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the company's High Point Market showroom, IHFC, D320. The first 100 buyers to visit the showroom will receive a copy of Blakeney's latest book, The New Bohemians Handbook: Come Home to Good Vibes.

From justinablakeney.com: "The New Bohemian Handbook guides readers in beautifully simple techniques for adding good vibes and style to living spaces. Packed with hundreds of ideas for bringing positive energy to your home, the book features exercises and activities for thinking about rooms in new ways, according to . With Justina’s expert guidance, learn how to rearrange, paint, prop, and plant your way to a home that’s fresh and inspiring. Uncover your 'spirit environment' and learn how to use color and scent to enhance mood, productivity, and relaxation. Revel in Justina’s encouraging advice ('you got this!'), and easily and affordably turn any dwelling into a personal sanctuary."

Blakeney is a designer, best-selling author, award-winning blogger and one of the most-followed design personalities on social media. Blakeney’s bohemian aesthetic emerged out of her multicultural upbringing in Berkeley, CA. She has collaborated for two rug collections and a series of pillows with the Dallas-based producer. Her latest pillow designs for Loloi will be featured in High Point.

For more information, visit www.loloirugs.com and www.justinablakeney.com.