Feizy Debuts Crayola™-branded Products in Brazil

DALLAS, TX— As a result of its growing customer base in Latin America, Feizy, one of the country’s largest rug manufacturers, is introducing its new line of Crayola™-branded products in partnership with Siscovers to customers in Brazil. The new line consists of transitional pieces including rugs, throws and bath mats. Intended to provide customers with a more comprehensive product selection for Crayola-branded accessories, Feizy’s offerings complement Siscovers’ existing line of bedding, pillows, curtain panels, and shower curtains.



In addition to Crayola, other product introductions will include designs from Feizy’s Fine Collection, comprised of high-end, museum quality handcrafted rugs representing the impeccable craftsmanship synonymous with the Feizy brand. Feizy will also launch rugs from its Lifestyles Collection, which span the construction gamut, providing an expansive variety of style and luxury designs at any price.



The inaugural presentation of Feizy products in Sao Paolo next week will engage large brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers. Jose Guzman, Regional Sales Manager – Latin America and Genuino Bezerra, Independent Sales Representative – Brazil, will host these retail partners and prospect meetings.



WHERE

Marriott Executive Apartments Sao Paulo

R. Prof. Filadelfo Azevedo

717 - Vila Nova Conceição

São Paulo - SP, 04508-011, Brazil



WHEN

October 23 and 25, 2017

By Appointment Only

800.779.0877 ext. 200 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it



CONTACT

Jaclyn Sion, Feizy Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

214.747.6000 ext. 218 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

For more information, visit feizy.com.