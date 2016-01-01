Obeetee Launches "DIFFA Collection" and "Obeetee Express" Quick-Ship Program at Celebratory Event

Participating designers with their rug samples at Obeetee's DIFFA Collection launch party with Gretchen Auer, Obeetee Sales Manager, who spearheaded the project, at center (back row, third from left).

NEW YORK, NY -- Obeetee, a world leader in hand-woven carpets, has launched its special quick-ship program, Obeetee Express, with an exclusive collection to benefit DIFFA: Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA), one of the largest funders of HIV/AIDS service and education. Seventeen talented interior designers and architects created customizable carpet designs for the new DIFFA Collection. Through this partnership, Obeetee is supporting hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the country combating HIV/AIDS through preventive education, treatment, research, direct care and advocacy.



The launch event for the DIFFA Collection took place at the NYC Obeetee Showroom on Thursday, October 19 and showcased the 17 designs as 3’ x 5’ area rugs. These pieces were sold at the event during a silent auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to DIFFA. The event was attended by 150 designers and industry influentials. All 17 rugs were sold and the event raised more than $3,200 for DIFFA.

The dynamic mix of designers creating the line includes well-known interior designers and architecture firms: Verda Alexander for Studio O+A, Arlene Angard, Asler Valero, William Reue, Christopher Trujillo, Tina Ramchandani, Patrick J. Hamilton, Darrin Varden, Marks & Frantz, dash design, Antonino Buzzetta, M Moser, WUNO, Wesley Moon, Michael Tavano, Reeta Gyamlani and V Starr Interiors.

The participating designers used the Obeetee Express color bank of almost 200 stocked colors to develop unique carpet designs, which were expertly hand-tufted using 100% New Zealand wool.The dense quality of the construction will allow the collection to perform well in demanding commercial settings, while exuding luxury for the home.

The designs are available on the Obeetee Express website: www.obeeteeexpress.com. This new site lets customers choose from a variety of colors, view the rugs in various room settings and print or email samples to clients and expect a six-to-eight production time for most sizes. Ten percent of the net sales from the DIFFA Collection will go to DIFFA regardless of the color selections. The collection is also available to view on the Dering Hall website: www.deringhall.com.

Customers can also submit their own designs on www.obeeteeexpress.com.