Feizy Announces Michael J. Riley as New President

Organizational change for Dallas-based manufacturer’s executive leadership team

DALLAS, TX – Feizy, one of the country’s largest rug manufacturers, today named Mike Riley as its new President to further strengthen its core initiatives and accelerate a strategic shift to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

“Developing a strong leadership team with strategic initiatives is an important aspect of enabling our organization for long-term success. The past couple of years, we’ve steadily increased our investment in profit building programs, technology and thought leadership. We have made excellent progress to date with the introduction of these game changers,” said Chief Executive Officer John Feizy. “As we continue to grow our profit centers and expand to new territories, we need to ensure support for these enterprises and more. The addition of Mike to our executive team will be a tremendous help to prepare us for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

As President, Mike will leverage over 33 years of industry experience to advance Feizy’s objective to promote revenue, profitability and overall business health for the company as well as its customers. With substantial tenure in senior roles including CEO & Managing Director, President and VP of Sales & Marketing, Riley has proven success to significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of internal processes, creating teams that deliver strong bottom-line results while also improving service levels and supporting many high-profile initiatives launched organization-wide.

Feizy has been owned and family operated since it was founded in 1973, and in keeping with the family's ongoing significant involvement, Mike will work closely with John Feizy and Principals Cameron and Leah Feizy to develop and execute strategies consistent with the organization’s priorities.

“We currently have a tremendous amount of skill and creativity among our talented team and we’re excited to bring Feizy to the next level under Mike’s strategic leadership and hands-on management style,” said Leah Feizy.



Cameron Feizy agreed by adding, “Mike’s role will further improve our capacity to expertlyproblem solve and capitalize on endeavors in our ever-evolving industry in a way that is agile, innovative and ultimately creates success for the entire organization.”



In addition to the appointment of Mike Riley, Michael Ackelbein will continue to serve as an integral leader and will be promoted to Executive Vice President.

For more information, visit www.feizy.com.